Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
If you're in the mood for a barbecue this weekend but don't fancy getting the garden ready and hitting the shops, you're in luck! The Hampton Hotel in Donnybrook is back this year with its infamous terrace Summer BBQ party.
With the chef cooking up a storm on the terrace, an outdoor cocktail bar and a DJ from evening til late, it's the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the lovely weather while it lasts!
Dublin Yoga and Vegan Festival
Dublin’s first Yoga and Vegan Festival will take place in the heart of the city at Trinity College this weekend. Head along and participate in Yoga and meditation sessions or treat your tastebuds to some delicious vegan food. There will also be a number of talks on the likes of health and wellbeing and the day will end with a spot of Bollywood dancing.
Throughout the day, there will be 9 Yoga/meditation classes at the festival from teachers all over the globe.
If you're around Bushy Park in Terenure this Saturday morning and fancy flexing your yoga skills or even trying it out for the first time, you can. Thanks to Rathmines Collective, an experienced yoga teacher will host a class at 11am every Saturday at the market, guiding yoga enthusiasts of all levels through a variety of different styles of yoga.
All you have to do to take part is make a €5.00 donation and each month, the organisers will donate money to local and international charities.
Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum
An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.
Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!
A coffin in a shebeen... wonder why? come join us to see what intriguing stories Eoin has to share. #irishwhiskeymuseum #museum #stories #storytelling #tourguides #tours #dublin #dublinireland #whiskey #whisky #coffin #shebeen https://t.co/ZYkx8IEUkJ pic.twitter.com/E24QYvWZVF— Irish Whiskey Museum (@IWMDUBLIN) March 29, 2018
Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
Old Butter Roads Pop Up Supper with Chef Bryan McCarthy
Owner of Ballinwillin House and Farm in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, recently developed a garden at the property that is devoted to mindfulness, in response to the mental and physical aftermath of the worst winter he has experienced since his move from Dublin to Co Cork 40 years ago.
The mindfulness garden will be launched during the 2018 Old Butter Roads closing events when Bryan McCarthy from Greene’s Restaurant and Cask, takes up residence in the Ballinwillin kitchens.
If you fancy enjoying the beautiful food and surroundings, you can head along this weekend to enjoy a feast from award winning chef Bryan McCarthy, using ingredients from the locality teamed with the venison and wild boar literally on the doorstep of Ballinwillin to create a selection of dishes that will be paired with wines from the Mulcahy family’s vineyard in Hungary.
