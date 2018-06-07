Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN

Summer BBQ Party

If you're in the mood for a barbecue this weekend but don't fancy getting the garden ready and hitting the shops, you're in luck! The Hampton Hotel in Donnybrook is back this year with its infamous terrace Summer BBQ party.

With the chef cooking up a storm on the terrace, an outdoor cocktail bar and a DJ from evening til late, it's the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the lovely weather while it lasts!

Dublin Yoga and Vegan Festival

Dublin’s first Yoga and Vegan Festival will take place in the heart of the city at Trinity College this weekend. Head along and participate in Yoga and meditation sessions or treat your tastebuds to some delicious vegan food. There will also be a number of talks on the likes of health and wellbeing and the day will end with a spot of Bollywood dancing.

Throughout the day, there will be 9 Yoga/meditation classes at the festival from teachers all over the globe.

Bushy Park Market Yoga