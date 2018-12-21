YouTuber's 'sausage roll' charity song becomes Christmas Number 1 in UK

A Youtuber's charity single about sausage rolls has been revealed as this year's Christmas number one in the UK.

Along with his wife Roxanne and two sons, LadBaby - real name Mark Hoyle - recorded a cover version of Starship's hit 1985 single We Built This City.

However, the new version of the song replaces the refrain of "we built this city on rock and roll" with "we built this city on sausage rolls".

Initially seen as an underdog for the top spot against the likes of Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey, LadBaby's single rose up the charts this week amid support from a number of personalities in the UK and several TV appearances from Mark and Roxanne.

In total, the song - the proceeds of which are going to a foodbank charity in the UK - managed 75,000 sales.

It was ultimately 18,500 sales ahead of the closest competition.

LadBaby told OfficialCharts in the UK: “Thank you everybody in the UK who has got a sausage roll to the top.

"I can’t thank you enough not only for downloading the song but for raising money for such an incredible charity. I’m honestly speechless and lost for words. Thank you so much. YES MAAATE!”

LadBaby, who has over 470,000 subscribers on YouTube, typically dedicates his YouTube channel to documenting his experiences of fatherhood.