Workspaces network WeWork launches Dublin offices

A company that rents out workspaces has opened offices in Dublin - with plans to open two more in the coming months.

WeWork officially launched in Ireland on Wednesday, with Education Minister Richard Bruton opening its first location at Dublin's Iveagh Court.

It is the first of three announced locations opening in capital, including George's Quay.



The Iveagh Court building holds over 1,000 members and is already at capacity.

Microsoft, Twilio and KIND bars are some of the companies that will be located there - alongside Irish startups and SMEs.



The new workspace brings the number of WeWork locations to 74 cities and 22 countries around the world.

Inside the WeWork offices in Dublin city | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Founded by in New York City, the firm has has a total of 248,000 members worldwide.

Globally, it has more than 1,000 enterprise members - including HSBC, Salesforce, Spotify, LinkedIn and Samsung.

It offers workspaces for companies of all sizes.

Opening the building earlier, Minister Bruton said: "I'm thrilled to welcome WeWork to Ireland on its official launch today at its new Iveagh Court location.

"With two more offices set to open in the coming months in George's Quay and Dublin Landings, it's a really exciting time for WeWork in Dublin."

Leni Zneimer, WeWork general manager for Ireland and the UK, added: "At WeWork, we provide beautiful, flexible workspaces and scalable business services for an inspired community of entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.

"We're delighted to open our first of many buildings in Ireland, one of the most important tech hubs and most exciting business and creative communities in Europe."