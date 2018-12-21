Woman who killed son while suffering from a mental disorder admitted to Central Mental Hospital

A woman who killed her son while suffering from a mental disorder has been admitted to the Central Mental Hospital.

Yesterday, Maha Al-Adheem of Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage in Dublin was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Following a short trial before the Central Criminal Court, it took the jurors less than two hours to return the special verdict yesterday.

There wasn't much dispute between the two sides.

Both prosecution and defence were in agreement that Maha Al-Adheem stabbed her son Omar in July 2017

The three-year-old’s body was found on her bed after gardaí forced their way into their home.

A post mortem revealed he’d been stabbed 20 times.

She was convinced “a power” had made her do it.

Psychiatrists for both sides gave evidence to support the defence’s claim that she was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing.

She was brought before the court again this afternoon.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Ronan Mullally told the judge she was happy the trial was over and had developed some insight into what she had done.

However, he said she still suffers from schizophrenia and recommended she be committed to the Central Mental Hospital for further treatment – a recommendation that was approved by the court today.