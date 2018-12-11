Woman tells Dublin man's murder trial her lover would still be alive if she hadn’t invited him over

A woman whose lover was killed when her boyfriend caught her cheating on him has told his trial he’d still be alive if she hadn’t invited him over.

She was giving evidence at the trial of Dublin man Keith Connorton who claims he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Graham McKeever.

Claire McGrath told the jurors that Keith Connorton was upset, angry and disgusted with her when he returned to their home at Deerpark Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of February 18th last year to discover she had another man in her bed.

She claimed he was cutting cannabis in the kitchen when she went downstairs in her underwear and dressing gown and that he told her he’d ordered rings to propose to her.

She said he still had the knife in his hand as they argued.

She claims Mr McKeever came into the living room and barged the accused across to the other side of the room before declaring “she’s mine now”.

Ms McGrath said she doesn’t know what happened next because of all the confusion but Mr McKeever was stabbed.

When she told Keith he was dead, she claims he head-butted her.

Mr Connorton denies murder, claiming he was defending himself.

The trial resumes tomorrow.