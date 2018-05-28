Woman in serious condition after hit and run incident in Co Wexford

A woman is in a serious condition hospital after a hit and run incident in Gorey in Co Wexford this morning.

It happened at around 7.30am, when the 59-year-old woman was out walking her dog at Millands.

She was hit by a vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene.

Emergency services attended to the scene.

The woman has been taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, where her condition is described as serious.

A forensic exam has been carried out at the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

They are being asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053-943-0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.