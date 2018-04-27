WATCH: Woman prosecuted after filming herself drink-driving and crashing

Police in Britain have released dash cam footage of a drunk teacher who crashed into a parked car.

The footage shows 41-year-old Louise Willard swerving along the A27 motorway in East Sussex at 50mph and mounting the grass verge while crossing a busy roundabout.

Police were called at around 5.30pm on April 4th by two members of the public who were worried about the actions of the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Ms Willard failed a roadside breathalyser test after being found with 94mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

She was uninjured.

PC Nathan Langley, of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit, said: "The dangers of drink-driving are well-documented - it can seriously impair your reaction times, concentration levels, and judgement of other road users and hazards.

"But a lot of people may find this difficult to visualise," he added.

The police released the footage to highlight the dangers of drink-driving.

She was charged with drink-driving and failing to stop after a crash and pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

PC Nathan Langley added: "Now, through the release of this footage, we can show you exactly what it looks like to drive under the influence of alcohol, and you can see just how shocking it is.

"The scary thing is this isn't a particularly unusual or extraordinary example of drink-driving; the driver has displayed a number of characteristics which you would typically expect.

"What you wouldn't expect, of course, is for someone in such a state to get behind the wheel of their car."

She was disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to a 12-month community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She also has to pay stg£170 (€193) in costs and victim surcharge.