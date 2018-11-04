Woman dies while Kayaking in County Kerry

A woman in her 30s has died after getting into difficulty while kayaking in County Kerry.

It happened at the Roughty River, Kilgarvan shortly after noon today.

She was one of a group of six from Cork - who were kayaking between the Loop Bridge and the village.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and her body has been recovered and taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Local TD Michael Healy Rae says it's a very popular spot for kayakers: "They're highly respectable people, very professional, who go kayaking and on these canoes. That's their sport and they're very good at it. We enjoy welcoming them here, and the community is devastated for the family and friends of this woman, for their very sad loss".