Woman dies in Ballymun house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Ballymun.

The blaze broke out just before 9am this morning in the Carton Way area.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it was at the scene in less than eight minutes from the time it took the call.

Three fire engines, an ambulance an a Senior Officer attended the fire.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Whitehall Mortuary.

Gardaí say an investigation in the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Reporting from Brendan O'Loughlin ...