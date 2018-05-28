Woman dies following crash in Co Kilkenny

A woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Birchwood, Kilmoganny yesterday morning after the jeep the woman was driving went into a ditch.

The jeep was only discovered at around 8.30pm last night, several hours after the crash.

The woman's body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital, where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed, with a forensic exam set to take place at the scene.

Anyone who travelled on the road between 7am and 8.30pm on Sunday May 28th and may have noticed anything unusual is being asked to contact gardaí at Thomastown on 056 -775-4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station