Woman dies after stabbing in Co Louth

A woman has died after being stabbed in Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at an apartment block on Linen Hall Street, Dundalk at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The woman aged in 30s was seriously injured, and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

She was subsequently pronounced dead a short time later.

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested, and is being at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A post mortem examination is set to take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

An incident room has also been established at Dundalk Garda Station.