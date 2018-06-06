Woman (100) dies after having handbag robbed in the street

A 100-year-old victim of a robbery has died days after the incident.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck, after her handbag was snatched as she walked down a street in England.

It happened at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28th in Derby.

But police say Mrs Kaczan passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 39-year-old man has been released under investigation in relation to the incident.

Detective Darren De'ath, who is leading the investigation, said: "This crime is absolutely horrific.

"Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

"There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice."

The recovered handbag shows a strap ripped off | Image: Derbyshire Police

He also said police have "a number of leads" that they are pursuing.

A post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death.

Mrs Kaczan told officers she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen.

The bag - which is green, made of fake leather and has gold clasps - was found nearby.