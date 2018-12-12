Wind and rain warnings issued for southern coastal counties

Wind and rain warnings have been issued for southern coastal counties.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 4pm today.

Winds are expected to reach mean speeds between 50-65km/h at times, with gusts of 90-100km/h.

The winds will be strongest along coastal areas, according to Met Éireann.

The warning is valid until 2pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rainfall warning applies to Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to accumulations between 25mm-50mm, with spot flooding possible.

Mountain areas could see higher levels of rainfall.

That warning is valid from 6pm today, and will be valid for 24 hours.