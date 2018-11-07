WATCH: 'Wild Lights' returns to Dublin Zoo

Award-winning night-time spectacular Wild Lights is returning to Dublin Zoo.

Running from November 1st until January 6th 2019, it features a brand-new theme, "Ocean of Light".

It will see an entirely new cast of illuminated silk lanterns, inspired by the wonders of aquatic life - such as hammerhead sharks, blue whales and seahorses.

It will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening in November - extending to seven nights a week in December and into January.

Image: Dublin Zoo

In addition to Ocean of Light, three new areas also feature this year.

'Winter Wonderland' is home to Arctic favourites such as polar bears and walruses, 'Celebrating China' brings a flavour of the Orient, and 'The North Pole' is home to Santa's workshop: a 16-metre high silk Christmas tree and a host of festive displays.

Tickets are available from the Dublin Zoo website and must be booked in advance.