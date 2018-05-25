WATCH: Why Sweden is in danger of taking Ireland's Eurovision crown

The Eurovision Song Contest has published a new leaderboard - with Ireland remaining on top with seven wins.

But Sweden is very close behind us, having won the competition six times.

France, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom have taken the trophy five times - while Israel and the Netherlands have been victorious on four occasions.

That includes this year, when Netta won the contest with her song 'Toy'.

Others on the leaderboard include Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine - who have all won twice each.

Image via @Eurovision on Twitter

Since 1956 there have been 66 winners of the Eurovision Song Contest.

A strange number, since the contest has only taken place 63 times.

That is down to a result in 1969, where there were four winners.

Since there was no rule in place that could deal with the 'unlikely' occurrence of a tie, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom all won.

The controversial decision saw four countries pull out of the contest the following year in protest.