Israel has won the final of Eurovision

Israel is the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song contest.

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy finished in a respectable 16th place.

He competed against 25 other countries with his ballad, 'Together'.

He performed third last in Lisbon's Altice Arena.

The show opened in traditional Portuguese style by musical performances, followed by a flag parade of participating countries.

Twenty-six acts took part with the so-called 'Big Five' - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - as well as host country Portugal already pre-qualified.

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs | Image: Thomas Hanses

Last Tuesday, Ireland and another nine countries qualified in the first semi-final.

Tonight's televotes made up 50% of the result - the other 50% was determined by a professional jury.

Netta performs, representing Israel | Image: Thomas Hanses

However, this year's contest was not without its controversy.

Earlier this week the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) terminated its partnership with a Chinese broadcaster from showing the Eurovision Song Contest.

It was after Mango TV censored Ireland's entry in the first semi-final.

Saara Aalto of Finland performs | Image: Thomas Hanses

It is thought this related to the depiction of a same-sex couple on stage.

The channel was also criticised on social media for apparently blurring rainbow Pride flags from the broadcast.

The broadcaster also censored Albania's entry, reportedly due to the fact that tattoos were featured in the performance.

In a statement, the EBU said censorship was not in line with its values of universality and inclusivity.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy performs (left) as his dancers look on | Image: Thomas Hanses

Commenting on the move, Ryan O'Shaughnessy said: "I'd like to welcome the decision by the EBU to do that.

"From the very start we've just said love is love - it doesn't matter whether it's between two guys, two girls or a guy and a girl.

"So I think this is a really important decision by the EBU - and they haven't taken this lightly.

"And I think it's a move in the right direction".