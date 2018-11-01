'We have only one chance to get Tuam investigation right' - Zappone

The Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has said Ireland has "only one chance" to get investigations at the site of the former Tuam mother and baby home right.

A Commission of Investigation report identified human remains in 17 out of 20 chambers in an elongated structure within the boundaries of what is currently referred to as the memorial garden there.

This report identified the number of deaths from the General Registers Office of 796 children during the years 1925-1961.

Speaking at a conference at Boston College in the US, Minister Zappone updated attendees on the operation.

"The Government of Ireland listened to the voices of the survivors, of loved ones and of campaigners - voices which were ignored for decades - and has set in motion steps to ensure we get to the truth of what happened there.

"As minister responsible I was honoured to make a recommendation to colleagues, which was not only supported by the best experts in science and the law but more importantly was also informed by the voices of survivors, families and loved ones.

"I have been deeply touched and will never forget their heart-breaking accounts to me.

"Officials are beginning the work of drafting legislation to allow us to forensically examine the site and the remains it contains.

"All relevant Government departments have been brought together and will work under the leadership of my officials."

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone speaks at Boston College in the US | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

'Families will get answers'

She said procurement issues are ongoing as are the checking of availability for the best experts "to ensure that once the relevant laws are in place that there will be no delay."

"As a society we have only one chance to get this right and I am determined to ensure that in so far as is possible that families will get the answers they are seeking."

She reiterated that "very effort will be made" to locate and recover all juvenile remains from the site.

"It is the very least their loved ones are entitled to."

Speaking on wider issues, Minister Zappone said: "Tuam, and the discovery of children's remains there, has captured the world's attention.

"Since March of last year when the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes made its announcement the site has been the focus of international media.

"However if we are genuine about confronting the past then we must accept that what happened there is only part of our difficult history.

"We must recover the truths of people's experiences in the wider systems of oppression across our country.

"Failure to do so will mean that we have failed in our shared moral and ethical responsibility for the past.

"It would also leave us with an incomplete historical record."

It was announced earlier this month that the site will be fully and forensically excavated to recover the remains of children buried there.

Minister Zappone was delivering a key note speech on 'An Approach to Transitional Justice in Ireland'.