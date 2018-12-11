Warning about rental scam emails sent by fake garda

The public are being warned about a suspected rental scam involving emails sent from a 'fake garda'.

According to gardaí, people are receiving unsolicited emails from someone claiming to be 'Inspector Andrew Cullen' of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

However, there is no member of the force with that name and the emails are not official.

It's believed to be part of a scam to trick people into handing over deposits on rental properties.

In a statement, An Garda Síochana said: "If you have any concerns about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, please contact your local Garda Station to verify the authenticity of same.

"It is important to note that An Garda Síochána will never ask you for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone."

They are urging anybody paying a deposit on a property to make sure they see the property first and establish that the person renting it "owns and has access to the property".