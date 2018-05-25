Voters urged to ensure their voice is heard as polls open in Eight Amendment Referendum

The polls have just opened in Ireland’s historic abortion referendum.

More than three million people are eligible to vote in the first referendum on the 8th amendment in 35 years.

Polling stations around the country opened at 7am and people will be able to vote until 10pm this evening.

As the polls open, the Referendum Commission chairperson has urged voters to 'make sure their voice is heard' on polling day.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy has some straightforward advice for voters:

“The important thing to do today is to decide when you are going to vote and then to vote,” she said.

“Polling stations are open form 7am until 10pm.

“Our message is simple; the debate is over and now everyone should make sure their voice is heard.”

Voters will be asked a Yes / No question in the ballot box.

A ‘Yes’ vote would see Article 40.3.3 removed and allow the Oireachtas to introduce laws governing abortion.

A ‘No’ vote would see the Eighth Amendment retained as it is now, with Ireland’s laws against abortion remaining in place.

These people were out voting early this morning:

You should mark an X next to your choice.

Don't write anything else on the card as it could be seen as a spoiled vote.

Your voting card will tell you where your polling station is.

If you haven't got a voting card, you can still vote as long as you're on the register of electors. In that case bring your ID to the centre to be allowed to vote.

No videos or photos - including selfies - can be taken in the polling station.

You also shouldn't wear any jumpers, badges or merchandise promoting either side when you go to the station to vote.

#HomeToVote

Thousands of Irish people living abroad have travelled home to vote - with the hashtag trending all over social media.

People from both sides of the debate are making their way to local polling stations from as far away as Australia to have their say.

One Twitter user reported a woman handing out Tayto crisps at Dublin airport to people at the arrival gates.