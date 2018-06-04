Volcano eruption kills at least 25 in Guatemala

At least 25 people have died after Guatemala's "Volcano of Fire" erupted, spewing lava into a village and sending smoke and ash billowing into the sky.

"It's a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the Rodeo village.

There are injured, burned and dead people," said Sergio Cabanas, head of Guatemala's disaster agency (Conred).

He said four people had died when lava set a house on fire and two children were killed while standing on a bridge watching the eruption.

The death toll stands at 25, including at least three children, but that number is expected to rise. Nearly 300 are believed to have been injured.

Around 3,100 people have been evacuated from nearby communities according to authorities.

Volcan de Fuego - which means "Volcano of Fire" in English - is 25 miles (40km) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

It began exploding shortly before noon local time (7pm Irish time) on Sunday.Eddy Sanchez, director of the country's seismology and volcanology institute, said the lava flows reached temperatures of about 700C (1,300F).

The eruption, which has sent ash billowing over the surrounding areas, has affected more than 1.7 million people in total.

A red alert has been set up in the areas most affected by the eruption, and an orange alert throughout the country.