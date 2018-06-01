Visa "service disruption" blocks payments across Europe

Visa has reportedly corrected a "service disruption" that left businesses across the UK and Ireland unable to process payments.

Visa confirmed the outage in a tweet this afternoon.

"Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption." it said.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Paymentsense, a company that facilitates card payments, has reported that merchants using their service were struggling to take Visa card payments.

However, a short time later the company tweeted to said it had been "informed that VISA has corrected the outage and transactions are now starting to go through."

"There is still some intermittency however, we believe this is due to a backlog of transactions."

Dear customers,



We now understand that #contactless transactions have a better chance of going through. We’d encourage affected customers to try contactless transactions where possible. — Paymentsense (@Paymentsense) June 1, 2018

Earlier, the company said "There is currently a disruption of service in taking payments from VISA. It is affecting all payment providers across the UK and Ireland."

It said it was in touch with VISA and has apologised to customers "for any inconvenience."

On its website, the company said it provides a range of merchant services to over 60,000 independent businesses across the UK and Ireland.

AIB said it was "aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today."

It said it was working to resolve the matter and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Bank of Ireland said it was "aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues."

It said the problem was "impacting multiple banks across Europe" and noted that "cash withdrawals can be made at any Bank of Ireland ATM."

Business owners were quick to voice their anger online.

One Twitter user called Sandra Foy tweeted Paymentsense asking "are we going to be compensated for the loss of money?"

The company replied: "Hi Sandra, we are very sorry for the inconvenience but this is a nationwide issue and is out of our control. We will provide an update once we have one from our partners."