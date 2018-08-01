Vicky Phelan "promised" the State will try to settle Cervical Check cases through mediation

The woman who highlighted the Cervical Check scandal Vicky Phelan has said he Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised her 'he meant what he said'.

They met on Wednesday after Ms Phelan announced she was taking a break from all campaigning for women and families affected by the scandal.

Earlier, she said she was deeply disturbed by the 'lack of empathy' being shown towards women caught up in it.

She said she has faced criticism from some people for 'bringing down the cervical screening programme'.

Eighteen women affected by the controversy have died.

Mr Varadkar has come under fire this week, after he rowed back on promises made in May that no woman caught up in the controversy would have to go to court.

Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey had to appear before the High Court during her case last week.

On Tuesday, Mr Varadkar insisted that mediation was the preferred option - but admitted that it might not be the only answer.

Before the meeting on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said he was looking forward to getting her advice - and admitted he is not in control of the situation all the time.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Phelan said the Taoiseach gave her assurances in relation to the State Claims Agency and mediation.

"The Taoiseach has promised me he meant what he said - the State is going to endeavour to settle all cases through mediation.

"Where mediation doesn't work and labs are contesting, an alternative dispute resolution mechanism will be sculpted out.

She also asked about an independent audit of smears by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

She was told letters of consent are being prepared, and will be sent to 221 affected families "to get the independent review going".

Letters to the larger population of women, who were included in the original audit, will follow.

Ms Phelan said she was "given no indication as to how long that will take" - but suggested it could be three to four months.

She also said Mr Varadkar said a public commission of inquiry into the scandal will be "the preferred option", something to which the Government and opposition are in agreement about.

She was told that legislation will be brought forward, if required, to ensure it will be public.

Vicky Phelan met the Taoiseach again this afternoon for assurances that victims of the cervical check scandal won’t have to go through the court process. She said she will be back after a break to ensure this happens #vickyphelan #CervicalCheckScandal pic.twitter.com/LU1SxFzQ2I — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) August 1, 2018

Additional reporting: Gail Conway