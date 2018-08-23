Varadkar will push Pope Francis for 'full disclosure' on clerical abuse

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will press Pope Francis for full disclosure on clerical child abuse.

Mr Varadkar said he will discuss the issue with the Pope during their 10-minute meeting on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Taoiseach was asked to what extent leaders can put pressure on the Vatican to completely open up about child abuse.

He replied: "I think we can and I think we have to.

"Things are far from perfect in Ireland when it comes to issues around child protection, but we have made a lot of strides in the right direction in the last couple of years.

"We don't for example have any statutory limitations when it comes to prosecuting people who are perpetrators of child sex abuse, and we've brought in mandatory reporting over the last year and that's not the case in other countries."

He added: "But I believe whether its the law of the land or not, it's good practice and should be applied across the board by the church all over the world, and they have the power to do that if they wish to do so."

Mr Varadkar added that despite being raised a Catholic he does not practice any religion at the moment.

Church's influence "should change"

He said he was in favour of a greater separation of church and State, but supported religious freedom.

When asked about the church's influence in terms of education and hospitals, he replied: "I think it should change, I think it will change, but I'm also not an extreme secularist either.

"I think that there is a role to play, a valuable role to play for religious bodies of all sorts when it comes to charitable provision, when it comes to welfare."

On his meeting with the Pontiff, Mr Varadkar said: "I don't want to skirt over lots of topics just to say that I raised them.

"The first is to welcome him to Ireland on behalf of the Irish people, on behalf of the faithful in particular.

"Secondly is to talk about my wish that we can open a new chapter in relations between Ireland, the Irish State and the Catholic church, that is more equal, that is more respectful, and one that is more modern."