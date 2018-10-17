Varadkar plays down chances of special Brexit summit in November

The UK Prime Minister has made her pitch to European leaders at the EU Summit in Brussels.

Theresa May gave the remaining EU27 leaders her view on how to move Brexit forward this evening, before they went to a working dinner without her to discuss their next steps.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met privately with Mrs May for around half an hour before the meeting - with sources describing the tone as positive.

A deal on the UKs Withdrawal Agreement for the UK won't be reached today – with the Irish border backstop remaining the key sticking point.

There had been some speculation a special November summit will be called to turn up the heat on the talks – however a number of leaders have expressed their reservations at the idea.

Mr Varadkar said it should only be called if a deal is within reach.

“We have a summit scheduled in December anyway and we will have to make a decision as to whether or not we will have an extra summit in November,” he said.

“We will need to discuss that among the 27 over dinner.

“My view is that we should really only have one if there is a purpose in having one.

“I don’t think we should call a summit just to talk.

“We should be having a summit in November either to sign off on a deal or to build up preparations for a no-deal scenario is that is necessary.”

🎬 @SeanDefoe reporting the latest on #Brexit from the EU summit in Brussels pic.twitter.com/7NBaDFB7dp — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) October 17, 2018

Transition

Speaking on his way into the summit, the Taoiseach warned that a legally binding backstop preventing a hard border in Ireland would have to be agreed before any move to extend the Brexit transition period.

“I have always been of the view that it could easily take two years or more to negotiate a new EU/UK treaty, covering everything from the economy to trade to security,” he said.

“That could easily take more than two years and of course it would have to be ratified by 28 parliaments.

“So there is merit in discussing the idea of a longer transition but that can’t be an alternative to a backstop in Ireland – certainly not, it would have to be as well as.

“But if it did help to reassure people that the backstop would never be activated – well that would be a positive thing.”

The transition period will see the UK effectively remaining in the EU Customs Union and Single Market for 21 months after it leaves next March.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has opened the door to a possible one-year extension.

The extension would be in return for the agreement of a "two-tier" backstop – with the UK as a whole following EU rules for limited time period and Northern Ireland following them “unless and until” a new can be struck.

Speaking on her way into the summit this evening, Theresa May said “considerable progress” had been made in the talks since the last time leaders met in Salzburg.

She admitted that there a still differences of opinion on the Irish border issue but insisted that “by working intensively and closely we can achieve that deal.”

“By working intensively over the next days and weeks I believe we can achieve a deal,” she said.

“A deal that I believe everybody wants and a deal that is in the interest not just of the EU but also of the EU.”

Twenty-eight heads of state and government from across the EU are attending the summit.

On Thursday, EU leaders will focus on migration, internal security and external relations.

This will be followed by a Euro Summit on economic and financial issues.

With reporting from Sean Defoe in Brussels