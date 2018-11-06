Varadkar insists "review mechanism" will not water down border backstop

Opposition parties have slammed the Taoiseach for opening the door to a so-called ‘review’ of any backstop deal on the Irish border.

In a call with the UK Prime Minister yesterday, Leo Varadkar said he would be open to considering a “review mechanism” within the backstop.

All sides in Brexit talks have already agreed to sign up to a backstop that would prevent a return to a hard border in Ireland in all circumstances.

However, stark differences remain on how this should be worded.

He noted that the backstop cannot be time-limited and rejected any wording that would allow the UK to unilaterally pull out of the agreement.

However, opposition parties have warned that the inclusion of any kind of review mechanism marks a softening of Ireland’s position.

"Cock-up"

Addressing Mr Varadkar in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “You have taken your eye off the ball – or you have lost your nerve.”

“You shifted position,” she said.

“Not a matter of nuance – but a substantial and I believe a very reckless change in position by your government at this most sensitive time in the negotiation.

“I think your announcement yesterday was a cock-up plain and simple.”

Iron clad

For his part, the Taoiseach said any review would not be allowed to weaken the backstop.

“A review clause would have to be negotiated – we have yet to see proposals from the UK as to what it would look like,” he said.

“If we do have a backstop – if it is used; if it does apply and potentially if it lasts into perpetuity it may be to our advantage or necessary at various points of time to have a review.

“But a review is very different to an exit clause.

“We cannot accept an exit clause that would allow the UK to unilaterally resign from the backstop.”

He said it is a “very good thing” that Deputy McDonald is not leading the talks.

“The truth is – and we can see it from your performance here today – you are too extreme, you are too uncompromising, you are too bullying and you would turn our friends into enemies within months,” he said.

"Review mechanism"

It comes as the UK Prime Minister updated her divided Cabinet on the talks.

She told her ministers that she remains confident of reaching a Brexit deal, but insisted it would not be done at any cost."

The plans for a “review mechanism” were also discussed.

Following the cabinet meeting, Mrs May's spokesman said: "The prime minister said she was confident of reaching a deal.

"She said that, while the UK should aim to secure a withdrawal agreement as soon as possible, this would not be done at any cost.

"The prime minister said that, once agreement was reached on a withdrawal agreement, it remains the case that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and it will be subject to securing an acceptable full future framework."

Backstop

At a news conference in Slovakia, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reiterated Brussels' support for Ireland's position on a backstop arrangement, as he repeated an overall Brexit deal has yet to be reached.

"We are still not at the 100%," the European Commission official said.

"What is missing is a solution for the issue of Ireland. Without an operational backstop there will not be an accord and there will not be a transition period. That is certain."

Mr Barnier added a backstop arrangement "cannot have an end-date" and "must be applicable unless and until another solution is found."