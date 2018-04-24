Ulster Bank investigating after reports of money not showing in some accounts

Updated 11.30am

Ulster Bank says it is investigating after reports of money not showing in some customers' accounts.

A number of customers have taken to social media to highlight issues with transactions that were made since Friday.

Some reported their salaries disappearing from their accounts, with a few they were now in overdraft as a result.

We are aware that some transactions previously applied to accounts for ROI customers since 20/04 are no longer showing. We are working hard to fix this issue and apologise for any inconvenience. https://t.co/25K9Vm8L8H — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) April 24, 2018

In a statement, Ulster Bank said: We are aware some transactions previously applied to customers accounts since 20th April are no longer showing.

"We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please do not resend the payment as we are working to get these processed as soon as possible."

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The bank adds that emergency cash is available via branches and telephony, and said not all customers are affected by the issue.

It also insists no customers will be out of pocket.

Anyone with issues is being asked to contact the bank's customer service team online or on 1850-424-365.

Consumer columnist with the Irish Independent Sinead Ryan says it's not clear what's going on.

She said: "It not clear to the hundreds and hundreds of customers who appear to be affected - and I'm one of them.

"[Ulster Bank has] had what they're terming an IT glitch - any transactions from around the 20th seem to have just disappeared."