US sitcom Roseanne cancelled after Roseanne Barr's 'abhorrent and repugnant' tweet

The US sitcom Roseanne has been cancelled after its star Roseanne Barr was widely accused of racism.

It followed a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett - comparing her with an ape.

The tweet was deleted, this was the original comment on Valeria Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/Ydi5pdVqUw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent vile Tweet about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett makes it clear that racism & anti-Muslim prejudice go hand in hand. For years, she has been given a pass as she spouted insults at Arabs, Muslims, & others. Now, @ABCNetwork must decide where they stand. pic.twitter.com/OJ2IkBmgwN — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) May 29, 2018

The comment provoked a strong backlash social media, with Barr later claiming the comment was a 'joke'.

In a separate series of tweets, Barr also attacked Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as 'Chelsea Soros Clinton' - apparently suggesting she was married to a nephew of billionaire George Soros.

Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

She later apologised to Clinton 'for the mistake'.

Barr is widely known for her vocal support of Donald Trump and tweeting of various conspiracy theories.

A new series of Roseanne began broadcasting in the US earlier this year - 20 years after the original run - and proved a ratings hit, with President Trump having called to congratulate the star.

The sitcom had been renewed for another season, but the ABC network today confirmed it has now been cancelled.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Barr herself apologised and claimed she was 'leaving Twitter' in the wake of the controversy.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

A number of cast and crew members had previously responded to Barr's comments, including consulting producer Wanda Sykes and co-star Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert said: "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love - one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018