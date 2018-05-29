US sitcom Roseanne cancelled after Roseanne Barr's 'abhorrent and repugnant' tweet

The comedy star apologised for what she described as 'a bad joke' about a former Obama aide

Roseanne Barr. Picture by: Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images

The US sitcom Roseanne has been cancelled after its star Roseanne Barr was widely accused of racism.

It followed a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett - comparing her with an ape.

The comment provoked a strong backlash social media, with Barr later claiming the comment was a 'joke'.

In a separate series of tweets, Barr also attacked Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as 'Chelsea Soros Clinton' - apparently suggesting she was married to a nephew of billionaire George Soros.

She later apologised to Clinton 'for the mistake'.

Barr is widely known for her vocal support of Donald Trump and tweeting of various conspiracy theories.

A new series of Roseanne began broadcasting in the US earlier this year - 20 years after the original run - and proved a ratings hit, with President Trump having called to congratulate the star.

The sitcom had been renewed for another season, but the ABC network today confirmed it has now been cancelled.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Barr herself apologised and claimed she was 'leaving Twitter' in the wake of the controversy.

A number of cast and crew members had previously responded to Barr's comments, including consulting producer Wanda Sykes and co-star Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert said: "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love - one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."