US school superintendent accused of being high school 'serial pooper'

A man in the US state of New Jersey has been charged with allegedly defecating near a school football field.

Workers at Holmdel High School had reported finding human feces on a 'daily basis', with some US media dubbing the suspect a 'serial pooper'.

Police say 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini - a superintendent in a different school district - has now been charged with lewdness, littering, and defecating in public.

In a statement, police said they were "alerted by Holmdel High School staff and coaches that they were finding human feces, on or near the area of the High School track / football field on a daily basis".

Officers monitored the area and were able to identify the suspect.

Kenilworth Public Schools officials, meanwhile, confirmed they were aware of the situation.

They said on Facebook: "Earlier today, we learned of municipal court charges facing our current superintendent of schools in Holmdel, NJ.

"Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence."

The statement added that state law means leave without pay can only be granted in cases of "indictments or tenure charges".