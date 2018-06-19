US actress Heather Locklear hospitalised after 911 call

US actress Heather Locklear has reportedly been hospitalised and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is quoted as saying that the sheriff’s office and fire department responded to a call of a medical emergency on Sunday afternoon.

The person was then transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

Celebrity website TMZ says the 56-year-old 'Melrose Place' actress was agitated during the day, and her parents went over to her home.

It claims Locklear got violent, and threatened to self harm.

Actress Heather Locklear backstage at the 56th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California in 2004 | Image: SPECKER FRANCIS SPECKER/PA Archive/PA

A family member then called the police.

According to the dispatch audio, the caller claimed Locklear was "agitated and violent".

This incident comes just four months after she was arrested over allegations of domestic violence and fighting with police officers.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was believed to be a boyfriend, although authorities did not release his name.

Locklear was previously arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can contact The Samaritans on 116-123, text 087-2-60-90-90 or email jo@samaritans.ie