UK Supreme Court to rule on Northern Irish abortion law

The UK's Supreme Court is due to rule later today on whether women in the North who are denied abortions are having their human rights violated.

Abortion is currently banned in the Northern Ireland in all circumstances "except where carried out in good faith for the purpose only of preserving the life of the mother".

Anybody who 'unlawfully procures or performs' a termination could potentially face life imprisonment.

Today, seven British judges will rule on whether it is unlawful to ban terminations when a pregnancy arises from rape or incest.

Judges are also being examined whether abortion should be allowed in cases of fatal foetal abnormality.

The case has been brought forward by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

The commission has argued that the current laws are in violation of several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Dawn McEvoy from pro-life group Both Lives Matter, meanwhile, suggested that pro-choice campaigners are using "extreme and difficult circumstances to try and instigate a situation where there is unlimited access to abortion".

She added: "We're very concerned that we drive a wedge and separate out those different issues."

The result of last month's referendum on the Eighth Amendment has put pressure on politicians in Westminster and Stormont for a review of Northern Ireland's laws.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which is propping up Theresa May's government in London, is against any reform.