UK Customs Bill passes despite backlash over Theresa May climbdowns

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has just about squeezed through a series of tight House of Commons votes on key legislation.

It comes after she stirred up a Tory Remainer backlash, by siding with her party's Brexiteers.

Although the final majority was fairly comfortable on the third reading of the customs bill at Westminster, a series of amendments, demanded by Leave-supporting Conservatives on post-Brexit customs arrangements, only just scraped through.

Mrs May also suffered another ministerial resignation as the other side of her fractious party reacted with anger.

Hours before key votes on her government's customs bill on Monday, Mrs May had sought to avoid a parliamentary showdown with the European Research Group (ERG) of Tory eurosceptics, by accepting their amendments to the legislation.

It comes amid the ERG's fierce opposition to Mrs May's Brexit strategy, as set out in a white paper last week.

They had planned a show of strength in the Commons, but saw Mrs May bow to their demands for the UK not to collect EU tariffs unless reciprocal measures are in place; as well as committing the British government to having a separate VAT system to Brussels.

Despite claims accepting the ERG's amendments to the customs bill would compromise her Brexit plan, Mrs May earlier insisted to MPs that agreeing to the demands would "not change that Chequers agreement".

Three votes in favour

MPs subsequently voted in favour of both amendments to the customs bill, formally known as the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill, but with a narrow majority of just three votes in each case due to a sizeable rebellion by Tory Remainers.

Siding with Labour to vote against the Brexiteers' demands, 14 Conservatives sought to defeat the EU tariffs amendment, while 11 Tories also voted against the ERG's amendment on VAT.

Both amendments passed thanks to the help of a small group of Labour Brexiteers.

MPs later voted to give a third reading to the customs bill, which seeks to provide the regulatory framework for post-Brexit international trade, with the legislation now moving to the House of Lords.

Although MPs had originally been scheduled to stay in Westminster until July 24th, they could now vote on Tuesday on whether to begin their break five days early.

Such a move would bring forward the deadline for Tory MPs to force a vote of no confidence in Mrs May before they return to parliament in September.

The debate preceding Monday night's votes on the customs bill had seen heated exchanges between Tory MPs, while further criticism was made of Mrs May's Chequers plan from her party's own benches.