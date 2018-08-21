Two-thirds believe their broadband speeds are not improving

Two-thirds of people say their broadband speeds are not getting any faster.

A new survey from price comparison Website Switcher.ie has found that 78% of broadband customers believe their service is either the same or worse than at this time last year.

That is despite a Government promise to significantly improve Internet access across the country.

Switcher.ie managing director Eoin Clarke said 60% of customers are still happy with what they have got.

“I mean the research shows that three-in-five Irish consumers are satisfied with their home broadband speed,” he said.

“That satisfaction level is up from 44% last year.

“Despite this about three quarters of Irish consumers say their home broadband speed is either the same or worse than it was this time last year.

“So things have not improved dramatically but satisfaction is slightly up.”

Rural broadband

The research also found that broadband satisfaction drops significantly outside of city areas.

“There is also an urban/rural divide that is evident from the research,” said Mr Clarke.

“A third of people in Connacht and Ulster saying they are unhappy with their broadband speed versus about 16% in Dublin so it does show that there is a difference in speed in locations that is evident and that has an impact on satisfaction.”

National Broadband Plan

Some 1,000 adults were interviewed by iReach insights for the Switcher survey.

The research found that two thirds of Irish customers are still getting home broadband speeds of under 30mb/s.

Just 5% are hitting 100mb/s.

The Government’s National Broadband Plan aims to provide all homes and businesses with speeds of at least 30Mbps.

The survey found that one third of consumers knew nothing about the plan – which has been in the works since 2012.