Two teens arrested as part of Ana Kriegel murder investigation

Updated 09:20

Two teens have been arrested as part of the Ana Kriegal investigation.

The 14-year-old was found beaten to death at a disused building in Lucan, Dublin just over a week ago.

She had been missing for three days.

A post mortem examination established that the teenager had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators found her clothing near her body and removed a number of bloodstained bricks and sticks from the vacant farmhouse.

It is believed there was a sexual element to the crime.

Gardaí at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where the Anastasia Kriegel’s body was discovered. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Gardaí have been studying DNA evidence and CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.

They have also renewed their appeal for information from anyone who may have been at St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday, 14th of May.

This morning, Gardaí confirmed that two teenage boys were arrested yesterday.

They are being held at two separate Dublin Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The two juveniles can be held for up to 24 hours without charge.

Ana Kriegel

On The Pat Kenny Show, Nicola Tallant, investigations editor with the Sunday World said they are the “only persons of interest in the case” since Ana’s body was discovered.

She said one of the boys told Gardaí that he met with Ana on the day she died, however he said he left her alive and was attacked by a group of adult men on his way home.

Ms Tallant said investigators found “quite a lot of DNA” at the scene which was sent for testing by Gardaí before the teens were arrested yesterday.

Books of condolence will remain open for Ana at Lucan Library and County Hall in Tallaght for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile a fundraising page set up to help her family has raised more than €5,000.