Two new sinkholes appear in Monaghan after mine collapse

Two new sinkholes have appeared near a Monaghan GAA club following yesterday's collapse of a local mine.

The local school was evacuated yesterday afternoon after the Drumgossat Gypsum Mine collapsed.

The Magheracloone GAA Club pitches and clubhouse were also severely damaged following the collapse.

Five properties in the area remain at risk and are still being assessed by the mine operator Gyproc Ireland.

Officials from Monaghan County Council and the Gardaí have met with Gyproc and a team of geologists began an investigation into the incident this morning.

Investigation

In a statement this evening, Gyproc Ireland said its team had “conducted a thorough examination across the two square kilometre zone of the area above our underground mine at Drumgossatt.”

It said the assessment had confirmed that the at risk area is “confined to a radius of 120m”

“Crucially, the examination has also shown that the area impacted has not increased in size since the initial discovery of the subsidence on Monday morning,” it said.

“There are two ground holes at the edge of this area and these are part of the ongoing settlement process within the area of subsidence.”

Two roads in the area have been assessed with initial results suggesting that they have not moved since the initial collapse – however the company said “further analysis will need to be conducted in the days ahead to confirm this initial assessment.”

Drumgossatt National School

It said it believes that all areas outside the two square kilometre zone are unaffected – including Drumgossatt National School which reopened this morning.

“Our main priority remains the safety of local residents, our employees and ensuring no significant environmental impact,” it said.

“Our team of experts will continue to work diligently to investigate the issue and implement a solution as quickly as possible.”

The company said it would continue to work with local authorities to bring forward a timeline for the reopening of local roads.