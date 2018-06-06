Two men die in separate workplace accidents

Two men have died in separate work place accidents in Dublin and Waterford.

At Dublin Port a man was killed when he was hit by a steel beam in a shipyard this afternoon.

In Waterford meanwhile a man in his late 50s died in an accident involving a tractor on a farm near Kilrossanty yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating both incidents.