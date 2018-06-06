Two men die in separate workplace accidents

A man died on a farm in Waterford yesterday while a man was killed in Dublin Port this morning

Two men die in separate workplace accidents

Two men have died in separate work place accidents in Dublin and Waterford.

At Dublin Port a man was killed when he was hit by a steel beam in a shipyard this afternoon.

In Waterford meanwhile a man in his late 50s died in an accident involving a tractor on a farm near Kilrossanty yesterday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating both incidents.