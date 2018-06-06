Two men die in separate workplace accidents

A man died on a farm in Waterford yesterday while a man was killed in Dublin Port this morning
Two men have died in separate work place accidents in Dublin and Waterford.
At Dublin Port a man was killed when he was hit by a steel beam in a shipyard this afternoon.
In Waterford meanwhile a man in his late 50s died in an accident involving a tractor on a farm near Kilrossanty yesterday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.
The Health and Safety Authority is investigating both incidents.