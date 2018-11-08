Two men arrested in connection with Ku Klux Klan incident in County Down

Police investigating a group of people who dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan outside an Islamic prayer centre in County Down have arrested two men.

Images on social media last month appeared to show the group in KKK robes outside the Islamic Centre in Newtownards on October 27th.

The PSNI launched a hate crime investigation after the pictures were circulated.

This morning, they arrested two men, aged 33 and 36-years-old.

Superintendent Brian Kee said police conducted a number of planned searches in the town this morning and a “number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.”

“The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear, and on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug,” he said.

“The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.”

He said both men have been released on bail “pending further enquiries.”