Two men arrested after viable explosive device found in Co Meath

Two men have been charged after the discovery of a viable explosive device in Co Meath.

It was found in Navan shortly after midnight on Monday.

At about 12.05am, Gardaí on routine patrol stopped a van at Brewshill.

Following a search of the van, they discovered the explosive device.

The two men in the van - aged in their 50s and late 20s - were arrested and detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The two men are due to appear at Meath District Court in relation to the incident on Wednesday.