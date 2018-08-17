Two men arrested after drugs seized in Co Laois

A vehicle was stopped near Abbeyleix on Thursday
Two people have been arrested after suspected cocaine was seized in Co Laois.
It was part of an on going operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Tipperary.
A vehicle was stopped and searched near Abbeyleix on Thursday at around 8:20pm.
During this search, a quantity of suspected cocaine worth €50,000 was recovered.
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene.
They are being detained at Thurles Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Criminal Justice Act.