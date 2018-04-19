Two dead after plane crashes near Belfast airport

Belfast airport is operating as normal

News
Two dead after plane crashes near Belfast airport

The exterior of Belfast International Airport. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Belfast International Airport.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was "attending the scene of a light aircraft on fire near Nutts Corner, Crumlin."

Fire and Rescue crews from Antrim, Crumlin and Glenormley were dispatched to the scene.

Three ambulance crews and an air ambulance were also deployed, the ambulance service said.

The airport tweeted that it was running a normal service, and that the plane was not operating either to or from it.

Belfast Airport said it is operating as normal following "an incident involving a light aircraft" two or three miles from the airport.

It said the "aircraft was not operating into or out of the airport."

It is thought it may have taken off from Newtownards Airfield.