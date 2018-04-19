Two dead after plane crashes near Belfast airport

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Belfast International Airport.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was "attending the scene of a light aircraft on fire near Nutts Corner, Crumlin."

Fire and Rescue crews from Antrim, Crumlin and Glenormley were dispatched to the scene.

Fire Crews, along with Police and Ambulance are attending the scene of a light aircraft crash near Nutts Corner, Crumlin. The call was received at 12.22pm today and 3 Fire Appliances are at the scene. The incident is ongoing. — NIFRS (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) April 19, 2018

Three ambulance crews and an air ambulance were also deployed, the ambulance service said.

The airport tweeted that it was running a normal service, and that the plane was not operating either to or from it.

Belfast Airport said it is operating as normal following "an incident involving a light aircraft" two or three miles from the airport.

It said the "aircraft was not operating into or out of the airport."

We are operating as normal following an incident involving a light aircraft at Loanends 2/3 mls from Airport. The aircraft was not operating into or out of the airport. All further media enquiries should be addressed to @PoliceServiceNI — Belfast Airport (@belfastairport) April 19, 2018

It is thought it may have taken off from Newtownards Airfield.