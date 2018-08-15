Two arrests after 18-year-old woman stabbed in face during Dublin assault

Two people have been arrested after a young woman was stabbed in the face in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

The assault happened at Golden Lane, Dublin 8 at around 7:20pm.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked, and is said to have received 'serious stab wounds to her face'.

Items were also stolen from the victim.

Gardaí attended the scene, and arrested two people following a search of the area.

The 17-year-old woman and 20-year-old man are being held at garda stations in the city.

The injured woman, meanwhile, is being treated at St James's Hospital.

Anybody who witnessed the assault is being asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.