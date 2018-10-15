Turkish officials 'to search Saudi consulate' amid growing international tension over missing journalist

Updated 14:50

Investigators are expected to search the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul today amid growing international tension over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist.

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi - who has been critical of the Saudi leadership and crown prince Mohammad bin Salman - hasn't been seen since entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Media outlets, quoting Turkish officials, have widely reported that the writer - who had been living in the US - may have been killed in the consulate.

There are also claims that a 15-person team from Saudi Arabia had travelled to the consulate before the disappearance.

Saudi Arabia has denied suggestions it was involved in the journalist's disappearance.

Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he is sending his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh today to talk with the King of Saudi Arabia about the situation.

It comes as members of a joint Turkish-Saudi team are due to search the consulate in Turkey later today.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reports that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman had spoken on the phone about the case on Sunday.

Yesterday, the UK, France and Germany jointly insisted there needed to be a 'credible investigation' to find out what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

The three countries' foreign ministers said: "We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities."

'Severe punishment'

Holding pictures of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, people gather in his support, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. Holding pictures of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, people gather in his support, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. Picture by: Emrah Gurel/AP/Press Association Images

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump pledged there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if Mr Khashoggi was killed under orders from Saudi authorities.

In an interview for CBS' 60 Minutes programme, he said: "It's being investigated. It's being looked at very, very strongly. And we would be very upset and angry if that were the case.

"They deny it. They deny it every way you can imagine. In the not-too-distant future, I think we'll know an answer."

However, the US President again indicated any 'punishment' wouldn't come in the form of cutting US arms sales to the country.

On Monday morning, President Trump said he was 'immediately' sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the Saudi king.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

Speaking to reporters, he also said Mr Pompeo could travel to Turkey and 'other places' if necessary.

Again highlighting the Saudi king's denials, President Trump added: "It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows?"

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia hit back strongly against the prospect of sanctions or punishments, saying it would retaliate against any action taken against it.

A statement quoted by the country's official news agency said: "The kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations.

"The Kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the Kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy and that the Kingdom's economy is affected only by the impact of the global economy."