Signs point to Jamal Khashoggi murder being 'pre-planned operation', Turkish President says

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was 'definitely premeditated'.

Mr Khashoggi - who had been an outspoken critic of the current Saudi regime, including the powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman - disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

After initially denying that the journalist had been killed, over the weekend Saudi authorities finally acknowledged that it was likely he was killed.

A number of leaks from pro-government Turkish media have revealed alleged details of the killing in recent weeks - and today President Erdogan directly addressed the subject in an address to members of his ruling party in the Turkish parliament.

He said that all evidence points to Mr Khashoggi having been 'brutally murdered', and suggested the operation had been planned 'days in advance'.

Acknowledging the Saudi statements, he observed: "We now expect them to open-heartedly lay bare all perpetrators - from the highest ranked to lowest - and hold them accountable before the law.

"There are strong signs indicating the murder didn’t result from a spontaneous incident, but was the outcome of a pre-planned operation."

He described it as a 'political murder', arguing that Saudi authorities blaming it on a 'few security and intelligence officials' will satisfy neither Turkey nor the wider international community.

He explained: "The murder may have taken place at the consulate premises, which is considered Saudi Arabia’s territory. However, it must not be forgotten that it is within the borders of Turkey.

"We will definitely examine and investigate this murder with all its aspects and do whatever is necessary."

Saudi officials have continued to insist that the Crown Prince did not sanction the killing and had no knowledge of it, alleging it was instead a 'rogue operation'.

18 Saudi nationals have been arrested in connection with the killing - three from the consulate, and a further 15 who are alleged to be part of a hit squad who flew to Istanbul to carry out the killing.

However, the Kingdom's claims that Mr Khashoggi died during a 'fist fight' in the consulate have drawn widespread international skepticism.