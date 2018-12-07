Trump names nominees for UN ambassador and attorney general roles

Donald Trump has confirmed his nominees to become the new US attorney general and ambassador to the UN.

He told reporters he'll be putting forward William Barr as his choice to lead the department of justice.

68-year-old Barr previously served as attorney general under George HW Bush between 1991 and 1993.

The New York Times reports that Mr Barr supports a vision of "sweeping executive powers".

Speaking outside the White House, President Trump explained: "[He's] a terrific man... a terrific person.

"I did not know him until recently, when I went through the process of looking for people... he was my first choice from day one - respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats."

The permanent role as attorney general has been vacant since the resignation of Jeff Sessions in November, with Matthew Whitaker serving as acting AG for the last month.

Meanwhile, Heather Nauert - currently the spokesperson at the Department of State - will be nominated for the UN role.

If confirmed, she'll take over from Nikki Haley who announced her plans to resign from the role earlier this year.

Nauert had limited political experience before joining the Trump administration, having previously been a journalist and an anchor on Fox News - including Donald Trump's favoured Fox & Friends programme.

The two new nominees will require Senate approval.

Separately, US media has reported another major change could be on the way at the White House.

CNN and Axios report that chief of staff John Kelly is expected to resign 'in the coming days'.

The CNN report claims Mr Kelly and the US President have 'stopped speaking' in recent days.

Kelly took over the role in July 2017, and if he departs he'd become the second White House chief of staff to leave the role in less than two years.

The latest developments come on a day when special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to reveal further details of the investigations into Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The special counsel's office is due to submit a sentencing memo about Mr Cohen to a federal court.

Although the additional details about the cases have not yet been revealed, Donald Trump started his Friday with a multiple-tweet rant about the ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.