Trump labels Germany a "captive" of Russia

The US President has accuses Germany of being a Russian “captive” as he continues his attack on US allies over their defence spending.

Donald Trump is in Europe as leaders begin to gather for a two-day NATO summit in Brussels

Over a working breakfast with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg this morning – before the arrival of other world leaders – the US president kept up his typically vociferous campaign for other countries to boost their defence spending.

Beginning his trip with an attack on Germany, President Trump said an “inappropriate” gas deal with Russia had left Berlin “totally controlled” by Moscow.

“Germany, as far as I'm concerned, is captive of Russia because it is getting so much of its energy from Russia,” he said.

“So we're supposed to protect Germany but they're getting their energy from Russia. Explain that. It can't be explained.”

Mr Trump added: “They pay billions of dollars to Russia and we have to defend them against Russia.”

Bilateral Breakfast with NATO Secretary General in Brussels, Belgium... pic.twitter.com/l0EP3lzhCM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

But, Mr Stoltenberg - apparently startled by the ferocity of the US president's assault - shot back with a reminder of NATO's common cause.

He said: "NATO is an alliance of 29 nations and there are sometimes differences and different views and also some disagreements.

"A gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is one issue where allies disagree.

"But, the strength of NATO is that, despite these differences, we have always been able to unite around our core task to protect and defend each other because we understand we are stronger together than apart."

Mr Stoltenberg also stressed how "even during the Cold War, NATO allies were trading with Russia."

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during their bilateral breakfast, 11-07-2018. Image: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen also responded defiantly to Mr Trump's barb.

"We have a lot of issues with Russia without any doubt," she said.

"On the other hand, you should keep the communication line between countries or alliances and opponents without any question."

Ahead of this week's summit, Mr Trump has routinely urged other NATO members to increase their military spending.

He has also linked the cost of America's defence budget to an ongoing trade dispute with the EU, even asking whether European nations should "reimburse" the US for historically failing to meet the NATO commitment of spending 2% of GDP on defence and being "delinquent" in payments.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Belgium, 10-07-2018. Image: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

NATO countries have committed to spending 2% of their GDP on defence by 2024, however only a handful are likely to reach the target.

“I think that these countries have to step it up,” said President Trump. “Not over a ten-year period; they have to step it up immediately

“Germany is a rich country. They talk about they can increase it a tiny bit by 2030; well they could increase it immediately tomorrow and have no problem.

“I don’t think it is fair to the United States.

“We are going to have to do something because we are not going to put up with it.”

Mr Stoltenberg earlier agreed NATO allies "have to invest more in defence" but added: "That's exactly what they're doing."

With reporting from IRN ...