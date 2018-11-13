Trump goads Macron over French war record

The US President has invoked the ghosts of the First and Second World Wars to launch an online attack against his French counterpart.

In a series of tweets, Donald Trump noted that “they were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along” to finish the two conflicts.

The US President was tweeting after the French President Emanuel Macron called on European nations to move forward with plans for a “real European army.”

In a radio interview last week, President Macron insisted the force would be needed to defend Europe against threats from “China, Russia and even the United States of America.”

His comments angered President Trump who visited Paris over the weekend to mark the centenary of the Armistice that brought WWI to a close.

File photo of French president Emmanuel Macron, 11-11-2018. Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Before landing in Europe he labelled the comments “insulting” and this afternoon, he went further.

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia,” he wrote.

“But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France?

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along.

“Pay for NATO or not.”

He accused President Macron of bringing up the army question because he has a “very low approval rating,” while France’s unemployment rate remains at just above 9%.

He also continued his complaints over a trade imbalance between the US and EU.

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018