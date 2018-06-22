Trump defends first lady over 'I really don't care' jacket

The US President has defended the first lady after she wore a jacket with the slogan "I really don't care, do you?" on her way to a child migrant centre in Texas.

Melania Trump donned the jacket on her way to the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland but it was removed and not seen again once she disembarked in Texas.

The trip came after criticism of the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The US president tweeted that the slogan refers to Mrs Trump’s attitude to what he called the 'Fake News Media.'

Writing on Twitter, President Trump said the first lady had “learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares."

The first lady's spokeswoman said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on."

Mrs Trump met doctors, social workers and those providing medical and educational services to some of the 2,300 children split from their families on the US-Mexico border.

The visit was made after images children housed in barren cages were broadcast worldwide, prompting outrage across the political spectrum.

The first lady helped persuade the president to end his policy of family separation at the border, White House officials have said.

Last summer, Mrs Trump was criticised for wearing four-inch heels on her way to Texas to visit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.