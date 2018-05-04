Trump claims Giuliani will 'get his facts straight' about Stormy Daniels payment

Donald Trump has claimed Rudy Giuliani will 'get his facts straight', amid the latest confusion about 'hush money' paid to porn star Stormy Daniels by President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen.

This week, Mr Giuliani - the former Mayor of New York who recently joined President Trump's legal team - revealed in a TV interview that Trump reimbursed Mr Cohen for a $130,000 payment used to keep Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, quiet about an alleged affair in 2006.

President Trump yesterday took to Twitter and appeared to confirm Mr Cohen was reimbursed.

However, he insisted no campaign money was used to reimburse the lawyer, and again denied the alleged affair with Ms Clifford.

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Mr Cohen had previously claimed he used his own money for the payment.

Today, meanwhile, Trump caused further uncertainty with a fresh round of remarks about the situation.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Trump said: "Rudy is a great guy, but he just started a day ago... but he really has his heart in it, he's working hard, he's learning the subject matter.

"He knows it's a witch-hunt - that's what he knows. He's seen a lot of 'em, and he's said he's never seen anything more horrible."

He added: "Rudy knows it's a witch-hunt... he started yesterday... he'll get his facts straight... he's a great guy."

He also suggested he would like to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation, stating: “I would love to speak because we’ve done nothing wrong. There was no collusion with the Russians, there was nothing, there was no obstruction."

Separately, President Trump sparred with a reporter who highlighted the US president's apparent suggestions in the past that he did not know about the payment to Ms Clifford.

He insisted that he had not changed his story: