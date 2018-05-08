Trump to withdraw US from Iran nuclear deal

Updated 19.40

Donald Trump has announced his plans to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

He made the announcement at the White House today after months of speculation about his intentions, slamming the deal as 'disastrous'.

He claimed it was 'defective at its core', and would not prevent Iran from creating a nuclear bomb.

He said: "I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States - America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail."

He also claimed the US has 'definitive proof' that the Iranian did not only want a peaceful nuclear progamme, citing Israeli accusations from last week.

Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif had said Benjamin Netanyahu's allegations were old and had already been dealt with by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

UN and international monitors have repeatedly reported that Iran is sticking to the deal.

"The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake"

President Trump's decision comes despite apparent lobbying from EU allies - including recent White House visitors French President Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - who are keen to maintain the arrangement with Iran.

Mr Macron took to Twitter to react, saying France, Germany and the UK 'regret' the US decision.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018

It was not immediately clear if other countries could maintain the deal without US involvement.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

The Iran deal - officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - was agreed in 2015 between Iran and various world powers, including the US, China, Russia and the EU.

As part of the deal, the Iranian government agreed to limit its nuclear programme, with the other parties agreeing to lift sanctions on the country in return.

The then US President Barack Obama hailed the deal as "one more chapter in [the] pursuit of a safer and more helpful and more hopeful world", and it was considered one of his administration's most significant foreign policy achievements.

President Trump has frequently criticised the deal, describing it as "one of the most incompetent ever made".

While he has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the deal, fears he would do so intensified in recent weeks following the appointment of John Bolton and Mike Pompeo to senior positions in the administration - with both men widely considered to have 'hawkish' stances on Iran.

Democrat Adam Schiff had earlier warned withdrawing from the deal could harm the planned negotiations with North Korea over its own nuclear programme: