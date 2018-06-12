Trump and Kim sign agreements following historic meeting in Singapore

The US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un have signed a number of agreements at their historic summit in Singapore.

The two leaders greeted each other with a firm handshake in the early hours of this morning (Irish time) before spending 40 minutes with only translators present.

The pair also had wider talks with top officials, and continued discussions over a lavish three course lunch.

It is unclear what is contained in the documents - however President Trump is due to hold a press conference before leaving Singapore later today.

White House visit

After signing the documents in front of reporters this morning, President Trump said he would “absolutely” be extending an invitation for Chairman Kim to visit the White House.

During the signing ceremony, the North Korean leader said the meeting would “leave the past behind” adding that the world would see “major changes.”

Chairman Kim called the summit a 'good prelude to peace.'

Speaking through a translator, he said there have been “obstacles on our way forward” before adding “we overcame all of them, and we are here today."

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing an agreement in Singapore, 12-06-2018. Image: AP/Press Association Images

Summit

It is the first ever face-to-face meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

It is still unclear what is contained in the documents the two leaders have signed, however President Trump said the Summit went "better than anybody expected."

President Trump described the meeting as "top of the line" and after one-to-one talks and a working lunch, the pair have strolled around the Capella Hotel in Singapore, smiling and chatting.

President Trump showed Mr Kim the interior of his limousine and told reporters: "It's going great."

Asked what document they would be signing, Mr Trump said: "You'll find out very soon."

"Terrific relationship"

Earlier, Mr Trump said he will have a "terrific relationship" with Kim Jong Un as they appeared together for the first time in Singapore.

The pair made brief remarks as they sat together before the world's media as the historic summit got under way, with the US leader insisting "we will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt.”

Mr Trump said: "We are going to have a great discussion and I think tremendous success. We will be tremendously successful."

The two leaders shared a firm 13-second handshake when they met for the first time - exchanging a few pleasantries with each other.

Chairman Kim and President Trump also patted each other on each other's arms as they walked together at the five-star Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump shake hands after their meetings in Singapore, 12-06-2018. Image: Susan Walsh/AP/Press Association Images

"Science fiction"

After briefly moving away from the media glare, Mr Kim and Mr Trump reappeared, walking together along a balcony and posing for pictures.

Speaking of his one-on-one meeting with Mr Kim, Mr Trump said it was "very, very good" and said they had an "excellent relationship."

And Mr Kim was heard telling the US president: "I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy... science fiction movie."

Denuclearisation

Before the meeting, President Trump predicted he might strike a deal with Mr Kim over nuclear weapons or officially bring the Korean War to an end.

However, the US leader's short stay in Singapore has raised questions over whether his ambitions have been scaled back. He is due to leave Singapore by Tuesday evening.

He is due to hold a news conference in the coming hours – where the content of the documents is expected to be revealed.

With reporting from IRN ...