PICTURES: Trinity College tree dating from the 1840s collapses

The tree came down early on Saturday morning

News
PICTURES: Trinity College tree dating from the 1840s collapses

Image via @pjprendergast on Twitter

A tree dating back to the 1840s on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin has collapsed.

The university said the Oregon Maple tree crashed down at 4.00am on Saturday morning.

Image via @pjprendergast on Twitter

It was one of two maple trees located in the Library Square of city centre the campus.

"Generations will miss this magnificent tree", TCD said in a tweet.

Trinity President Patrick Prendergast said it was "sad to see the end of this beautiful tree."

A spokesperson told Newstalk.com a clean-up operation was well underway, with the area cordoned off.

Image via @pjprendergast on Twitter

They also confirmed the tree collapsed due to disease.

However there was no damage to any surrounding property.


4 Related articles
Irish judge nominated as Advocate General to the EU Court of Justice

Irish judge nominated as Advocate General to the EU Court of Justice

Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar goes on the market for over €10m

Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar goes on the market for over €10m

Tributes paid to "giant of Irish theatre" Tom Murphy

Tributes paid to "giant of Irish theatre" Tom Murphy

Trinity College Dublin to become disposable plastic free zone

Trinity College Dublin to become disposable plastic free zone