PICTURES: Trinity College tree dating from the 1840s collapses

A tree dating back to the 1840s on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin has collapsed.

The university said the Oregon Maple tree crashed down at 4.00am on Saturday morning.

Image via @pjprendergast on Twitter

It was one of two maple trees located in the Library Square of city centre the campus.

One of @tcddublin’s most wonderful trees came crashing down in Front Square at 4am this morning. Generations will miss this magnificent tree. pic.twitter.com/vRyevXtzlD — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) June 2, 2018

"Generations will miss this magnificent tree", TCD said in a tweet.

Trinity President Patrick Prendergast said it was "sad to see the end of this beautiful tree."

A spokesperson told Newstalk.com a clean-up operation was well underway, with the area cordoned off.

They also confirmed the tree collapsed due to disease.

However there was no damage to any surrounding property.